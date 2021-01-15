A visitation for Steven Trey Woods, 45, will be from noon to 2 p.m. Jan. 23 at Crotty Funeral Home in Belton. Trey will be cremated following services.
Mr. Woods died Jan. 10, 2021.
He was born Oct. 15, 1975, in Temple, to Joe B. Woods Sr. and Dorothy L. Odom.
