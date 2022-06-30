Services for Stillman Veal, 64, of Killeen, are pending with Young’s Daughters Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Veal died June 24, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loved ones.
He was born on July 20, 1957, in Pineville, Louisiana.
He is survived by his significant other/spouse Sharon Holdon and stepson Jade Selmon.
