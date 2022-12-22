Stuart Still

Killeen, TX (76540)

Today

Sun and a few clouds with gusty winds. Morning high of 48F with temps falling sharply to near 25. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 13F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.