A family service for Sgt. Major Sualosi “Oso” Faafeuu Taula’i, 71, of Fitiuata, American Samoa, will be at 3 p.m. Friday at Viss Family Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial and military honors will follow at the Copperas Cove Cemetery with Reverend Menise Sasa officiating.
Mr. Taula’i died Oct. 28, 2020, at a local hospital in Killeen.
He was born April 27, 1949, in Fitiuta, American Samoa to Taula’i Ligoligo and Faafeuu Mata’u.
He graduated from the third graduating class of Manu’a High School in 1969. He entered the U.S. Army in 1970. During this time, he met his soulmate, Sumie Mott, of Glenmora, La., and they spent 44 years together. He was a loving father to his daughter, Esther, and son, Eddie.
In 1970, he left Fitiuta, American Samoa to join the U.S. Army, where he dedicated 27 years of his life from being a combat engineer to the Fort Hood sergeant major of Housing. After he retired, he worked as a contractor in Bosnia and Iraq as a camp manager for Camp Liberty, Rustimayah, and Striker.
Sualosi Faafeuu Taula’i was a man of faith and family. He loved to serve God, he loved his family and church. He was a Deacon at the First Samoan Congregational Christian Church of Fort Hood and served in many positions in the church. He helped contribute to the building of the church daycare, hall, and soon to be church. He was a giving man and loved to help others. He loved his family especially those who came from American Samoa. He wanted to make sure they were well taken care of. He loved all those with who he crossed paths and considered all his friends as family. His heart was as big as Texas.
One of the biggest blessings was being a grandfather. He ended his job working overseas so that he could watch them grow. They brought him much joy and laughter. He wanted them to learn about God and to love others as he did. He cherished every moment with them until the day he was called home.
Sualosi Taula’i will be dearly missed by his wife, Sumie Taula’i; his daughter, Esther Ve’a and husband, Fanauaee Ve’a; his three grandchildren, Seanoa, Eddie, and Eseta Ve’a; his family and friends all across the globe, his Samoa-i-Texas family, and Samoan community.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son, and countless other family members.
Condolences may be left at www.VissFamilyFuneralHome.com.
