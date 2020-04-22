Private services for Sue Carolyn McDonald, 88, of Temple, will be held by the family.
Mrs. McDonald died April 18, 2020, in a local nursing home. She was born June 8, 1931, in Temple.
There will be a public viewing from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday at Crotty Funeral Home in Belton with a maximum of 10 people at a time because of coronavirus restrictions.
