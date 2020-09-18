Services for Sue Dunlap will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Harker Heights United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Dunlap died Sept. 15, 2020.
She was born July 28, 1932, in Mt. Calm, Texas, and she was raised in Waco.
Sue married the love of her life, Bob, at Camp Killen, New Jersey, on June 8, 1953.
As a military wife, Sue followed her husband across the globe for 25 years.
Each stop along the way, Sue made a welcoming home for family and friends and contributed to the community of Army families. She and Bob extended this hospitality to a family of refugees from the Vietnam war, who lived with them in their home for six months.
The Dunlap family made Harker Heights their home in 1972 and set about contributing their time and energy to “leaving this community a better place than they found it.”
Sue was a founding and lifelong member of the Harker Heights United Methodist Church, where she served in numerous positions through the years.
She was also a founding member and moving force in the establishment of the Harker Heights Library.
Sue and Bob also served on boards for the American Heart Association, American Cancer Society, and the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce.
So extensive was the contribution of Sue and Bob, the City of Harker Heights declared March 10, 2001, and the week following as “Sue and Bob Dunlap Day.”
Their contributions were also recognized by their receiving the 2001 Golden Deeds Award.
Sue’s contributions to the betterment of our community didn’t stop in Harker Heights.
For more than 37 years, Sue was a volunteer for Metroplex Hospital/Advent Health Hospital.
She managed the Volunteer Gift Shop, organized the first Gala and managed the spring and Christmas flower sales.
Sue somehow managed to make everything more beautiful than it was before she touched it, and that included lobby Christmas trees, table decorations, gift wrapping, and floral arrangements.
Sue was so proud to be a native Texan and an Army wife.
She was a wonderful cook who shared her gift with everyone — including all those who attended the Harker Heights Annual Easter Breakfast at the Harker Heights Methodist Church.
Sue’s life was about giving, about making this a more beautiful place, about supporting her friends, about showing God’s love and grace in every action.
Sue’s absence will be felt throughout our community and among all who have known her.
Sue was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Robert Dunlap, and her parents, Annie Mae McGilvray and Ira Lee McIntyre.
Survivors include daughters, Jean, Julia and husband, Barnes; and son, William, and wife, Angela; her grandchildren, Lucy Rose Mimix and Rhett Nichols; great-grandson, Max Robert Minnix; and sister, Randee Pat Reisinger and family who reside in Waco.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be given to the Harker Heights Kiwanis Club for a scholarship in Bob’s honor. Donations may be sent to Darrel Charlton, Harker Heights Kiwanis Club, PO Box 2309, Harker Heights, TX 76548.
