Services for SueAnn Menchey, 71, of Killeen will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery. The procession will be at 8 a.m. from Harper-Talasek Funeral Home to the cemetery.
Ms. Menchey died July 3, 2023, in Temple. She was born Dec. 12, 1951, in Saginaw, Michigan.
