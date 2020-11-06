A funeral service for Mrs. Suk Cha Douglas, 76, of Killeen, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Pershing Park Baptist Church in Killeen. Burial will follow the service at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Masks will be required to attend services and social distancing will be expected and enforced.
Mrs. Douglas died Oct. 29, 2020.
She was born April 10, 1944, in Seoul, South Korea.
Mrs. Douglas was a passionate retired cook who owned and operated Playmor Snack Bar.
She was the youngest girl of six children born to Suh Mahn Bok (father) and Yi Bok Dong (mother).
Her family survived times of conflict in their country and some of her earliest memories were as a refugee, escaping wartime violence by way of train rooftops.
Upon graduating from high school, she traveled with a Korean traditional folk-dance troupe and had the grace of a dancer throughout her life.
Suk Cha immigrated to California in her mid-20s, during which time she gave birth to her two beautiful sons.
She was a self-made gourmet Korean cook who crafted recipes that became family and customer favorites, and she trained her daughters to cook and to carry them on.
She “could Korean anything,” her husband often joked, as she transformed all manner of cuisine into her own creations.
Suk Cha was fun-loving and commonly played bingo with her cherished friends.
She was dearly loved as a sister by her church companion, Hong Mi Suk, who said that anyone who didn’t know her missed out. She was a generous and caring friend.
She and her husband, Cecil — her yeobo — were a complete pair. They loved being surrounded by their kids and taking them on outings.
They blended two cultures in their household and raised their children to be unapologetically Black and Korean.
Cecil became conversant in Korean and honored Suk Cha’s country and culture, and she was fiercely aligned with the ongoing struggle for racial justice in the U.S.
Their soul/Seoul food culinary fusion was as natural as their bond. Church was an important time spent together and they grew in glory as a unit.
Suk Cha was a loving mother, who was involved with her children’s schooling. She was protective, doting, giving, and plain-spoken, and wherever her children were in the world, her heart was with them.
She was raised Buddhist and converted to Christianity late in life. She was a devout Christian and a pillar of her church community, who channeled her troupe days to perform praise folk dances for her congregation.
Suk Cha was preceded in death by her parents and her sibling, Suh Soon Hee.
Survivors include her siblings, Suh Soon Un, Suh Won Su, Suh Yoon Su, and Suh In Su; her husband, Cecil Gene Douglas; her five children, Harvey James, Gary James, Sarang Cha Douglas, Jong-Mi Douglas, and Sukyi Douglas McMahon; her 17 grandchildren, Kain, Shahid, Miran, Sumayyah, Suhaylah, Mariam, Cecilya, Jelani, Hook-Yong, Jasmine, Harvey Jr., Frankie, Amber, Selena, Gary III, Gisele, and Gia; and great-grandchild, Jane. She is so loved and will be missed by many.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.