Suk H. Casados
Suk Hui Casados, 73, of Killeen passed away on March 6, 2021. A funeral Mass will be held for her at 11:00 a.m. on Monday 22 March at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.