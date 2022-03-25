A celebration of life for Suma Mahler, 93, of Belton, formerly of Heidenheimer, will be 11 a.m. Monday at the Creekside Center at Temple Bible Church in Temple.
Ms. Maler died March 24, 2022, in Belton. She was born May 19, 1928, in Sapulpa, Okla., to William and Ellen Morrison Bowles.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
