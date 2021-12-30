Funeral services for Sun Im “Sue” Hensel, 86, will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights, followed by her burial at Killeen Memorial Cemetery at noon.
Mrs. Hensel died Dec. 22, 2021, in Bellevue, Wash.
She was born Sun Im Chong on Nov. 14, 1935, in Mok Po, South Korea.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.