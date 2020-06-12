Funeral services for Sun M. Kim, 78, are at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Saint Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church in Harker Heights. Interment will follow at Killeen City Cemetery.
Mrs. Kim died May 12, 2020. She was born Nov. 4, 1941, in South Korea.
A visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
