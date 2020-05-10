A visitation service for Sun Nam (Im) Burns, 59, of Killeen, will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. today at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights. Burial will be at 11 a.m. at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Burns died May 5, 2020, in Temple.
For more information or to offer condolences online, visit www.heritage-funeralhome.com.
