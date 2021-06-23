In Loving Memory of
Mrs. Sun-Nim Rios
August 15, 1941 – June 23, 2020
To my sweet wife: I miss you as much now as I have the past year since our Lord called you home. I will forever be grateful for every year you gave me. I will always honor your spirit. Your memories will be told to your great-grandchildren. Thanks for your love, understanding and many years of happiness. I will always remember your love, smile, and unique kindness to all of us. Rest in peace my love. I know we will see each other again.
Your loving husband and children,
Carlos, Luis, Manuel & Jose
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.