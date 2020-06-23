A visitation for Sun Nim Rios, 78, of Copperas Cove, will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Scott’s Funeral Home in Copperas Cove with cremation following.
Mrs. Rios died June 23, 2020.
She was born Aug. 15, 1941.
Survivors include her husband of 45 years, Carlos Rios; sons, Luis Rios, Manuel Rios and Jose Rios; five grandchildren, Lisa, Emily, Alex, Lina, and Helen Rios.
