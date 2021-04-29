Funeral services for Susa Hicks, 89, formerly of Killeen, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, at First Baptist Church Trimmer. Burial will follow at the Killeen City Cemetery.
Mrs. Hicks died April 26, 2021, in Richmond.
She was born Oct. 9, 1931, in North Zulch.
The family will receive friends at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.