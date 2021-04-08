A celebration of life for Susan Elizabeth Hammes will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen.
Mrs. Hammes died April 3, 2021, with her family by her side.
She was born as Susan Elizabeth Parsley on Oct. 10, 1954, in Rockingham, North Carolina, to the late Howard Parsley Sr. and Grace Elizabeth Parsley.
Susan dedicated her life to serving and caring for others as a nurse since the early 1980s.
She took on the difficult nursing tasks of caring for the elderly, disabled, and the ill through her places of employment at Sagebrook in Cedar Park and the veteran hospital in Temple.
Susan loved her family, checked in with her friends daily, and was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.
She, like many during these times, figured out how to use the Game Changer and other applications so she could interact and watch her grandson play baseball.
Survivors include her only child, Brian Andrew Hammes; his wife, Lisbeth Hammes; and her grandson, that she loved dearly, Kaylom Marquez; her brother, Howard Parsley Jr. and his wife, Luming Parsley; her sister, Prudence Lampley, and her husband, James “Jimmy” Lampley; her sister, Elizabeth Cannon and her husband, Dale Cannon; and several nieces and nephews that she loved so deeply.
Floral arrangements may be sent to the funeral home.
