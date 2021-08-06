Graveside services for Susan Stephens, 74, of Gatesville, will be held privately at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Stephens died Aug. 1, 2021, at her home.
She was born July 3, 1947, to the late Dr. Otis Carter and Hazel Meharg Ray in Gatesville.
She was a member of the Class of 1965 of Gatesville High School.
Susan followed her father and attended Baylor University and graduated in 1970. Susan then completed her juris doctor degree at Baylor University in 1973.
She practiced a couple of years in Post before moving to Copperas Cove in 1976. Susan practiced in Copperas Cove from 1976 to 1993 before she served as the county court at law judge for Coryell County.
During her tenure, she proudly served the residents of Coryell County in a firm, fair, and just manner.
She held this title, with honor, for 18 years before retiring in 2011.
In 1978, Susan married Floyd Craig Wininger and they shared 12 years together until his untimely death.
These 12 years were filled with some of Susan’s best memories.
Susan served her community in many ways to include being a former member of the Exchange Club in Gatesville.
She will be remembered for her love of all things Baylor, her dry, witty sense of humor, love of family and friends, her beloved “Baylee”, and of course, the law.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Otis Carter “Buck” Ray; sisters, Ann Combest Chamlee, and Kay Ray Healer Woodley.
Survivors include her sister, Jean Morrison and her loving nieces and nephews, including, Alisabeth “Betsi” Chamlee, Margaret Chamlee Pitrucha, Mike Healer, Mark Healer, Brittni Ray, and Brandt Carter Ray.
Viss Family Funeral Home in Copperas Cove is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at vissfamilyfuneralhome.com.
