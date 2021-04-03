A celebration of life for Susan Walker Barbee, 69, of Killeen will be held at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Mrs. Barbee died May 26, 2019.
She was born on April 21, 1950 in Maryland.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Rex E. Phillips and Melba Virginia Phillips, husbands Dave Walker and Billy Barbee.
Survivors include her son Josh Walker; grandsons Payton and Grayson Walker; brothers Danny Phillips (Donna) and Barry Phillips and her sweet grand dog Bocephia. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can may be made to the Salvation Army.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.