Susie Dugger

Funeral services for Susie Fay Dugger, 84, of Killeen, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, with burial following at the Killeen Memorial Park, where she will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband.
Mrs. Dugger died June 20, 2021, in Killeen.
She was born Nov. 30, 1936, in Salado. She was the youngest child of Sam Houston and Lillie Bell (Lancaster) Whitley.
Susie enjoyed telling others the story of her humble beginning in a small farming community that is now under the waters of where Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area currently exists.
After Susie married Joe in 1954, the loving couple was stationed in New York while Joe served in the U.S. Army.
After several years, they returned home to Killeen to settle down and start their family.
Susie felt blessed every day for the three children they had together and worked hard to make sure they were loved and taken care of. Susie never missed a moment to remind her family, both near and far, of how much she truly loved them.
In addition, Susie openly welcomed and genuinely cared for everyone who found their way to her home or crossed her path, as she never met a stranger.
“Mom”, “Grams”, “Aunt Susie”, “Dear Friend” and “Neighbor” are just a few of the loving names she cherished hearing from those who knew and loved her.
Susie’s bright smile was contagious and would light up a room. Susie loved cooking and baking of all kinds, almost as much as she enjoyed sharing the completed treats and recipes with anyone who asked.
Susie was preceded in death by the love of her life, Joe Henry, who preceded her in death in 2005.
Survivors include daughter, Barbara (Kenneth) Hawthorne; sons, Gary Dugger and Greg (Michelle) Dugger; granddaughter, Alexandria Dugger and a loving canine companion, Buddy, who will also miss her dearly.
