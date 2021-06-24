Services for Susie Griffin, 75, of Killeen will be at 3 p.m., Monday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Griffin died June 15, 2021, in Killeen.
She was born January 29, 1946, in Del Valle.
Visitation will be noon to 2:30 p.m. Monday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of all local arrangements.
