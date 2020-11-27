Funeral services for Susie Lynn Howell-Avillan, 43, of Copperas Cove, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove. Ms. Avillan died Nov. 22, 2020. The burial will follow at the Copperas Cove City Cemetery.
Susie was born Aug. 29, 1977, to Michael and Deborah Howell.
Susie went to school at Copperas Cove High School and graduated in 1994. During her time at CCHS, Susie lettered in Flag Corp. She enjoyed listening to country music, playing with cats, and baking cookies with her daughters. Susie was outgoing, warm hearted, and friendly; she never met a stranger.
Susie married the love of her life, Jose Avillan, on March 24, 2006. The two shared 14 years together in which they shared many memories and raised two young daughters.
Survivors include her husband, Jose Avillan; daughter, Gabrielle Avillan; and daughter, Samantha Avillan; father, Michael Howell and mother Deborah Howell along with six siblings and their families.
A visitation for Susie was held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerscopperascove.com for the Howell-Avillan family.
