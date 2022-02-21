Private services for Suzanne Donaldson Wilson, 82, of Harker Heights will be held at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Wilson died Feb. 17, 2022, at a Harker Heights nursing facility. She was born March 8, 1939, in Wichita, Kansas, to retired Lt. Col. Calvin Lloyd Donaldson and Mildred (Kinard) Donaldson.
Suzanne grew up as a military dependent, living in numerous places throughout the United States and in Japan. She graduated from Killeen High School in 1956. After high school, she attended Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority.
Suzanne married Lt. Col. Lee Bailey Wilson on Aug. 15, 1958, in Killeen. They were happily married for 64 years after meeting on a blind date that was set up by their good friend Jack Wells.
Suzanne enjoyed her family more than anything and loved serving a big dinner for everyone to enjoy; she was a wonderful cook.
As a military spouse, she embraced change and was always there to support her family, no matter what adventure.
She worked in numerous military hospitals as a volunteer (Gray Lady) and also with the many orphans and returning veterans from the Vietnam War.
Suzanne and her family moved 16 times with the military, both in Germany and the United States. Her many sacrifices for her family did not go unnoticed; she was truly the matriarch of the family.
Suzanne is preceded in death by her parents, Calvin Lloyd and Mildred (Kinard) Donaldson; in-laws Roy and Ruby Lee Wilson; brothers Donald Eli Donaldson and Jack Evan Donaldson; and brother-in-law Billy Gayle Wilson, sister-in-law Dee Wilson Womack, and nephew B.G. Wilson Jr.
Suzanne is survived by her spouse, Lee Bailey, of Killeen; her son, retired Chief Warrant Officer Dr. Michael L. (Susan) Wilson of Dothan, Alabama; and her daughter, retired Col. Deborah A. (Beverly) Wilson, of Beaver, Pennsylvania.; her grandchildren, Amanda Wilson, Alexandra Rodriguez, Carlen Brown, and Matthew Rodriguez; and her nieces and nephews, Rick (Marilyn) Donaldson, Penny (Donald) Haight, Tristian Donaldson, Billy Rhea (Dana) Tucker, Karen Sue (Charles) Weiss, Richard Tucker, and Tiffani (Phillip) Wambsganss.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://www.alz.org.
