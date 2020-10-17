Funeral services for Suzie P. Fender, 86, of Killeen, will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mrs. Fender died Oct. 14, 2020, in Killeen.
She was born Sept. 24, 1934 in Seoul, South Korea, to the late No Chok Pak and Myong Bong Yi.
Suzie met the love of her life, Command Sgt. Maj. Donald R. Fender, while at Fort Hood and they were married Sept. 24, 1972, in Killeen. She enjoyed being a wife to Don, and a mother and grandmother to his children and grandchildren.
Suzie was a very compassionate person and loved being involved in community and charity events, including her helping with the Bell County Human Services, Fort Hood Chaplain’s Fund, Fort Hood Santa’s Workshop and the JROTC Programs, to mention a few.
She was a prolific runner and enjoyed spending time outdoors and participating in various running events. She received many medals and trophies including the Championship Trophy for an event in San Antonio, and awards in Copperas Cove and Killeen in her age group.
Survivors include her husband of 48 years, Don Fender; daughters, Amy Estes and her husband Rick of Columbia, South Carolina and Sandra McCall and her husband Bob of Tyron, North Carolina; grandchildren, Caelum McCall, Chase Estes and Morgan Estes; sister, Young Cha Chi of Slidell, Louisiana; brother, Su Hwan of Slidell, Louisiana; and a host of other relatives and very close friends.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
