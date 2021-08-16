Services for Sydna Belle Morris, 69, of Florence, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at the Central Texas Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Morris died Aug. 9, 2021, at a hospital in Temple with her devoted husband, Al, beside her.
She was born Oct. 19, 1951, in Knox City to G.H. Hudson and Nell Hudson.
She was raised on a ranch in Pilot Point. It was there that she developed a great love for horses. Mrs. Morris was the youngest child in her family. Her brothers Johnny and Danny have memories of her being a tattletale.
When she was a teenager, she went to live with her older brother, Johnny. She attended Pilot Point High School. Johnny was her coach in high school and encouraged her to play basketball. Belle also played the drums for the band in high school.
Her father noticed that she was an expert at riding horses. He helped her to excel in barrel racing. She won several trophies in rodeo barrel racing on her horse, Hank.
After high school, Mrs. Morris studied at Ranger Junior College in Ranger.
Belle eventually moved to Killeen and worked at K-Mart for a short time. She soon got a job with the local phone company, Centel and then Sprint. While working at the phone company she was introduced to the love of her life, her future husband Alex “Al” Henry Morris. They were married on Feb. 9, 1996, and celebrated 25 years of marriage this past February. They built their dream home on 10 acres in Florence surrounded with horses, goats and several pets.
Mrs. Morris loved being a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved all animals, especially her pet dog, Coco.
After her husband retired, they both drove all over Texas for local car dealerships.
She never made an unkind comment about anyone. She was friendly, kind and caring to everybody she met. She was a lovely and beautiful person inside and out.
There are some people who bring a light so great in this world that even after they are gone their light remains. This was Mrs. Morris. She was a Christian, so we will meet her again at our heavenly home.
Mrs. Morris was preceded in death by her parents, G.H. Hudson and Nell Hudson.
Survivors include her husband Al Morris; daughter, Tosha; brothers, Johnny and Danny Hudson; stepchildren Jeff Donohue and Angie Morris Dickerson; granddaughters, Laryah Morse, Kinde Lynn Jackson and Sydney Alexis Enger; one great-grandson, three great-granddaughters and numerous nephews and nieces.
Visitation is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.