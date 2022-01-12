Funeral services for Taatiafua Leuma Hentz will be held at 11 a.m. today at The Rivers of Living Waters Church in Killeen. Ms. Hentz died on Dec. 22, 2021.
Serenity Life Celebrations Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences can be left on the “Tribute Wall” at http://www.slcwaco.com.
