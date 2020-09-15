Funeral services for Tafa Vaa, 56, of American Samoa, will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Viss Family Funeral Home in Copperas Cove. Burial will follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Vaa died Sept. 5, 2020, surrounded by her family.
She was born Jan. 19, 1964, in Samoa to the late Sailinuu and Muliau Fuega Tausaga.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.