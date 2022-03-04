Funeral services for Taliilelagi Hunkin-Tusi, 87, will be at 11 a.m. today at Jehovah Jireh Worship Center in Copperas Cove, followed by a graveside service at Copperas Cove City Cemetery.
She died Feb. 18, 2022, in Harker Heights. She was born on March 6, 1934.
Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service.
Viss Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
