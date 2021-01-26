Tammy Boast

Services for Tammy “Jean” Jackson Boast, 61, will be 10 a.m. Monday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove. Burial with military honors will follow at noon at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mrs. Boast died Jan. 22, 2021, at home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Sept. 29, 1959, in Akron, Ohio, the daughter of Curtis Eugene Jackson and Carol Lee Heim Jackson.
Tammy graduated from Lake High School, Class of 1977. Following graduation, she served with the U.S. Army in Europe, where she met her loving husband of 39 years, Carl Joseph Boast Sr.
She also served with the U.S. Air Defense as a supply sergeant.
After military service, Tammy worked as a civil servant until joining Copperas Cove Independent School District as a Public Education Information Management System (PEIMS) secretary as well as the principal’s secretary for 22 years.
Survivors include her father, Curtis Eugene Jackson; mother, Carol Lee Heim Jackson; husband, Carl Boast Sr.; her son, Carl Boast Jr. and his wife, Haylee, of Waco; her son, Brandon Boast and his wife, Vaniqua, of Aubrey; her sister, Catherine Lynn Jackson-Clawson of Akron, Ohio; five grandchildren, Breonna Boast, Skylar Boast, Macie Boast, Braylon Boast, and Taniya Woodley.
Acknowledgements:
From the entire Boast Family we would like to extend our deepest gratitude and love to each and everyone of you during our time of loss. The phone calls, texts, emails, cards, flowers, nutritional support and most of all your thoughts and prayers for our Dear Tammy and our entire family will forever live in our hearts. God Bless You All.
A Special Thanks to the following people and organizations for all there love and support:
Dr. Sripriya Santhanam: Scott & White Oncology & Palliative Care
Darnall Army Medical Center Oncology/Advent Health
Texas Home Health Nursing & Hospice Car
SC Lee Junior High School Family & Friends
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Homes
Holy Family Catholic Church
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.