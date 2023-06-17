Celebration of life for Tammy M. McIntire, 55, of Pidcoke, will be held Friday at Moose Lodge 2828 S Fm 116, Copperas Cove. She will be laid to rest at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery at a later date.
Mrs. McIntire died June 8, 2023, surrounded by her family.
She was born Oct. 29, 1967, in Canton, Ohio, to John E. and Lillian Mae Ingram.
Tammy grew up and attended school in North Ridgeville, Ohio, class of 1986. Tammy loved her animals; she had numerous dogs and cats over the years. She started sheep and goat farming in early 2000. She acquired two horses that she enjoyed riding and working with. She enjoyed reading and drawing. She was a big supporter of the Moose Family Fraternity in Copperas Cove. She achieved her Green Cap award.
Mrs. McIntire is preceded in death by her sister Tina Ingram and her parents, John and Lilian Ingram.
She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Robert McIntire; daughter, Amanda Lynn Bradfute (McIntire); son, James Edwards McIntire; brother, Johnny Ingram; and her granddaughters, Willow Bradfute, Cheyenne Rene McIntire, and Kylie Bazzel Bradfute.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.