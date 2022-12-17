Funeral services for Tatiana Monae Mathis, 23, will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Ms. Mathis died on Dec. 6, 2022, in Temple. She was born on April 27, 1999, to Shuvona Rae Mathis Sharpe and Ryan Jabbar Smith in Killeen.
