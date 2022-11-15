A private funeral service was previously held for Taumuli (Tau) Seutatia Vea, 78, of Harker Heights.
A private funeral service was previously held for Taumuli (Tau) Seutatia Vea, 78, of Harker Heights.
He is buried at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Vea died in his home on Nov. 2, 2022, from his long battle with kidney disease.
He was born on Sept. 22, 1944, to Seanoa and Seutatia Vea in Ta’uManua, American Samoa.
He enlisted in the United States Army in 1967, where he served in the Vietnam War. Staff Sgt. Taumuli Vea was honorably discharged in 1987. He continued his public service in Hawaii as a Correctional Officer.
Taumuli is survived by his wife of 48 years, Fa’asaina, and daughters Alexandra (Dieter) and Moana.
In lieu of flowers, contribution may be donated to the American Kidney Fund.
