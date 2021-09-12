Services for Tautlaso’o Afatia Lelauti, 74, will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Mr. Lelauti died Sept. 7, 2021 in Temple.
He was born July 7, 1947 in Matu’u, American Samoa.
The family will receive visitors from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
