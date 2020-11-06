No local services are currently planned for Teresa Ann (Russell) Berrios, 71, of Killeen.
Ms. Berrios died Nov. 1, 2020, at a Copperas Cove nursing home.
She was born on May 2, 1949, at then-Camp Campbell, Ky., to Arthur L. and Frances L. (Morris) Russell.
She grew up in several different areas graduating from high school in Germany.
Mrs. Berrios moved to Killeen in 1992 and lived there until her death. She enjoyed playing bingo at Hallmark Bingo in Killeen.
Mrs. Berrios was preceded in death by her parents, and by a daughter Mindy in 1971. She is survived by two sons, Todd Berrios and his wife, Maricela, of Crestview, Fla., and Marcus Berrios of Clayton, N.Y.; sisters, Vicki Russell and Elaine Lyles; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of the arrangements.
