Teri Janette Kimbler
Teri Janette Kimbler, age 46, of Copperas Cove, Texas passed away on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. Teri was born July 25, 1975 in Tacoma, Washington.
Teri was bubbly, energetic, and always on the move. She played many sports and played bass clarinet in the band throughout her high school years. Teri graduated from Copperas Cove High School in the class of 1993.
Teri attended Central Texas College to earn her Associates degree but, she didn't stop there. Teri was inquisitive and strived to reach each goal she set for herself. She went on to pursue her Bachelor's degree in business management with an emphasis in accounting. Teri graduated from Central Texas A&M in 2021. Her motto that she stood by was "You are stronger than you believe."
Teri had many passions. Although her official job was working in the budgeting department for the Department of Public Safety; in her free time Teri was an amazing baker, had her own crafting business TJ Crafts Texas, and her favorite of all was cosplay and comics. Teri embodied many of the characteristics of Wonder Woman; she was strong, loving, and always put others before herself.
Teri found her own super love story when she met Joseph. They were married on March 3, 2018. Together they were unstoppable. They enjoyed spending time together watching movies, frequenting comic stores, hosting a neighborhood haunted house and just loving each other.
Teri is survived by her loving husband, Joseph Kimbler; her sons, Donald Crews and Thomas Crews; her mother Brenda Sherinian and father Stephen Sherinian; siblings, Nathan (Nanette) Sherinian, Leia (Brian) Desnoyer, and Gabriel (Sarah) Sherinian; mother-in-law Audrey Kimbler and father-in-law Paul Kimbler; brother-in-law, Matthew Kimbler (Leslie). Teri also leaves behind to cherish her memory many great friends whom she considered family.
A visitation will be held beginning at 12pm on Saturday February 5, 2022 at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home of Copperas Cove followed by the funeral service at 2pm. Burial will take place at Pidcoke Cemetery in Pidcoke, Texas.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerscopperascove.com for the Kimbler family.
