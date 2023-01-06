Memorial services for Terrance Lee Brown, 70, of Killeen, will be held at 1:30 p.m. at Bethel Church Worship Center in Killeen. A committal service with military honors will follow at 3 p.m. at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Brown died Dec. 22, 2022, at his home.
He was born Feb. 8, 1952, to Jack Brown and Gloria Tollefsrud in Rochester, Minnesota.
After graduating from Mayo High School in 1970, Terry joined the United States Army. Soon after, he married his high school sweetheart, Barbara, on Dec. 18, 1971, at Christ United Methodist Church in Rochester. Terry and Barb went on to have four children: Rebecca, Christopher, Terra-Leigh, and Elizabeth.
During his military career, Terry and his family were stationed in various posts, including: Bitburg, Germany; Lawton, Okla.; Fort Ord, Calif.; Nuremberg, Germany; Fort Lewis, Wash.; Bremerhaven, Germany; and Fort Hood. After 20 years of service to his country, Terry retired at Fort Hood as a staff sergeant.
Upon his retirement from the military, Terry attended Central Texas College, where he earned his Associate Degree in Communications. After graduation, he started his next occupation at the United States Postal Service (USPS) as a rural route carrier. He concluded his 25-year career with the USPS in September 2014 and settled into his much-deserved retirement life.
Terry was a man of faith who loved God. He enjoyed time with family and friends, travel and cruises, good food and football. He was a tried and true Minnesota Vikings football fan. For the past 10 years he was the commissioner for a group fantasy football league, which kept him busy during football season.
In the summers, Terry enjoyed spending time in the Great Smoky Mountains at “Helen’s Hideaway”, the family cabin, in Unaka, North Carolina. There he was involved in activities with the Unaka Community Center and the American Legion (Post 532) and attended Unaka Baptist Church.
Terry never knew a stranger. He was a dedicated husband, father, grandpa, brother, neighbor, colleague and friend. He touched the lives of many people and his legacy will live on with his family and friends.
Mr. Brown is preceded in death by his father, Jack; mother, Gloria; brother, David; and sisters, Debbie, Heidi and Stephanie.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara; sons, Christopher, James (in law) and George (in law); three daughters, Rebecca, Terra-Leigh and Elizabeth; mother-in-law, Helen; brothers, Bradley and Darin; sisters, Jackie and Darlene; ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and two fur babies, Schatzi and Lottie Bootle.
