Graveside committal services with military honors for Terree Terrinda Richards, 56, of Killeen, will be at 9 a.m. Friday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Ms. Richards died June 21, 2021, in Temple.
She was born June 1, 1965, at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.