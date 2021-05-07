A memorial service for Terry Cherene (Arnn) Cook, 80, of Copperas Cove will be at 10:30 a.m. May 15 at Viss Funeral Home at 1614 South FM 116 in Copperas Cove.
Mrs. Cook died April 24, 2021, in Georgetown.
Terry was born in Gary, Indiana, on Jan. 16, 1941, to the late TC Arnn and Frances Gaines Arnn.
At the age of 7, the family moved to Phoenix, Arizona, where she attended elementary through high school, graduating from Washington High School in 1959. She was nicknamed “Chief” and was Valedictorian, a member of the Roller Skating Club, Girls Athletic Association, Chorus, and Student Council.
Terry married shortly after graduating from high school and years later had two daughters.
Terry was an avid water-ski racer in her twenties, winning many races in her day. She lived most of her life in Phoenix, but over the years moved to El Paso, Texas, and Savannah, Georgia, for a time, but always returned home to Phoenix until after retirement, when she and her husband, Doug, moved to and settled in Copperas Cove to be nearer to their daughters and grandchildren.
Terry mostly worked secretarial or administrative jobs, for long periods of time at Honeywell, a prominent law office in El Paso, and finally retired from Salt River Project in Phoenix, where she worked in the Graphic Arts department.
In her spare time, she loved to cook for her family and friends, travel, read, garden, sew and crochet, listen to music, visit the casinos and watch “The Golden Girls” and crime dramas on television.
Terry was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother to six (Grandma Terry), great-grandmother to 11, big sister and friend. She was an extremely caring, giving and loving person, always looking for ways to help her family or others in need. She had a tremendous love for her family and her home, animals and especially her dogs.
Terry had an unmatched talent for entertaining, and oftentimes, with little to no notice at all, could prepare the house with beautiful decorations, as well as manage to pull together amazing food with ease. She made everyone feel welcome in her home, and always had good food to eat!
Once her daughters were grown, she even made a giant cookbook for them and other family members, filled with so many of the recipes they grew up eating.
Terry was a woman of great character, integrity, and love, and will always be remembered for her contagious laugh, her infectious smile, and her kind, giving and compassionate spirit.
Terry was preceded in death by parents, TC Arnn, Frances Gaines Davidson, and step-father Lander (Bill) Davidson; and sister, Starr Gage.
Terry is survived by her ex-husbands, Robert Suiter and Robert Douglas Cook; by her daughters, Shelley Martinez and Leslie Cabellos; by her brother, Tom Davidson; and her sister, Janis Martin; by her six grandchildren, Rhiannon Martinez, Logan Brock, Sarah Adams, Tanner Brock, Leslie Harrison, and Cooper Brock; by her 11 great-grandchildren, two nieces and five nephews.
We would like to thank the wonderful caregivers and therapists at Encompass Rehabilitation Hospital in Round Rock and at The Wesleyan in Georgetown, for all of the dedication, support, and love Terry received. We appreciate each and every one of you and all that you did for her.
Her life was a blessing, her memory a treasure, she is loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.
In lieu of flowers, and because of her love for her pets, Terry would hope you would make a memorial donation to the ASPCA in her honor. If you choose to do so, please use the link https://secure.aspca.org/donate/honor?ms=wb_con_mem-sidebar&initialms=wb_con_mem-ssidebar&pcode
=WEBHONOR, and check the box to send an e-card to Lcabellos67@gmail.com so we can send our thanks and gratitude for your gift.
Condolences may be left at www.VissFamilyFuneralHome.com
