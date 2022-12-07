Memorial services for Terry Ray Schmille, 64, of Kempner, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
Mr. Schmille died Nov. 24, 2022.
Updated: December 7, 2022 @ 11:47 pm
He was born Sept. 26, 1958, in Saint Joseph, Missouri.
Terry served in the United States Army for 20-plus years. He retired with the rank of staff sergeant. After retirement, Terry continued working as a project manager for Professional Contractor Services Incorporated. He was also an active member in the VFW Post 8577, the Copperas Cove Moose Lodge and the American Legion.
Terry married the love of his life, Vicki Schmille, on Feb. 18, 1983. They shared 29 wonderful years together until her passing in 2012. He was a loving father and grandfather whose main focus in life was ensuring his family was cared for. Terry was very selfless and would always put others’ needs before his own.
Mr. Schmille is preceded in death by his wife of 29 years, Vicki Schmille; and his sister, Melissa Boyer.
He is survived by two sons, Jacob Schmille and Joshua Schmille; three daughters, Natalie Schmille, Ashlie Schmille and Sydney Schmille; his step-son, Jeremy Graham, along with his mother, Dianne Schmille; sisters Amanda Clifton and Kristin O’Meara; and three grandchildren.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerscopperascove.com for the Schmille family.
