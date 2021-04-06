A celebration of life memorial service for Terry W. Roach, 69, formerly of Harker Heights, will be at 5 p.m. Thursday in the Fellowship Hall of the First Baptist Church of Killeen. Mr. Roach died April 5, 2021 in Salado. He was born May 28, 1951, in Mount Pleasant.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
