No services will be held for Thelma Lucille Green Bolla. Memorials may be made to the little country church where she grew up: Carland Zion Brethren in Christ Church, 3969 N Baldwin Road, Owosso, MI 48867.
Ms. Bolla died on March 9, 2023, in Lansing, Mich.
She was born in Owosso, Mich, on Oct. 26, 1926
Thelma attended Owosso College and Central Michigan University, graduating with a degree in education.
She was a much beloved teacher for many years in the Owosso School System before retiring and moving to Texas. She moved back to Michigan in 2018, where she was lovingly cared for by her daughters.
Thelma loved her family, especially her grandchildren and the one great-grandson she knew before she slipped into dementia. She loved her poodles, and enjoyed being with her family and long-time friends when she moved back to Michigan.
She loved Christian music, wrote poetry, created beautiful quilts and garments. Most of all, she loved Jesus, and prayed daily for her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alexander Frank Bolla; her parents, Adelbert and Gladys Downey Green; and sister, Helen Green.
She is survived by her daughters, Marlene (Peter) DiLillo of Harker Heights; Linda Haubert of East Lansing, Mich.; and Sharon (Jack) Frey of Holland, Mich.
She is also survived by her grandchildren, Antonio (Beth) DiLillo; Mark (Skylar) DiLillo; Katherine Frey; Jessica (Carl) Thorwall; great-grandchildren, Asher Elliana, and Levi DiLillo; and Ellinor Thorwall; sister, Dorothy Tobey; and sister-in-law, Mary Dudley; and several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
