Funeral services for retired U.S. Army Maj. Theodore Roosevelt Scribner II, 81, of Copperas Cove, will be held at noon Thursday at Viss Family Funeral Home in Copperas Cove. Burial with full military honors will follow at 2 p.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Scribner died May 21, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born March 26, 1942, in Talihina, Oklahoma.
Ted was the son of Theodore and Annebelle Scribner. A proud member of the Chickasaw Warrior Society, he held his heritage close to his heart and always cherished the tribal legacy he was able to pass on to his family.
Ted married his high school sweetheart, Authalene (Jot) Johnson, in 1958. Following high school graduation, the couple moved to Stillwater, Oklahoma, where Ted attended Oklahoma State University (OSU). He received a degree in Chemical Engineering and was commissioned as an Army second lieutenant in 1964. By that time, Ted and Jot had already become the proud parents of five children under 6 years of age.
Throughout his distinguished Army career, which included assignments at Fort Sill, Oklahoma; Hawaii; Vietnam; Aberdeen Proving Ground; Illinois; Korea; Iowa; Germany; and Fort Hood, Ted worked in Nuclear Weapons Maintenance, Ammunition Support, and Procurement. Jot and the children accompanied Ted on all assignments except his deployment to Vietnam.
While in Korea, Ted passionately served as a youth activities football commissioner. He coached his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren in little league sports, and his unwavering support for the Dallas Cowboys demonstrated his deep love for football.
A talented tinker and fixer, Ted became the go-to family member when anything needed repair or had to be built. His knack for helping the little ones in his life earned him the affectionate title of “Grandpa” from his own grandchildren, their friends, and neighborhood children.
Ted’s military honors include the Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal with 2 Oakleaf Clusters, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal with 1 Oakleaf Cluster, National Defense Service Medal, Army Service Medal, Overseas Service Ribbon with 2 Oakleaf Clusters, Vietnam Service Medal with 3 Bronze Service Stars, RVN Vietnam Campaign Medal, Meritorious Unit Command with 1 Oakleaf Cluster, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Medal w/ Palm Medal and Ribbon, and Civil Actions Medal.
Following his Army retirement in 1985, Ted worked for the Test Support Contractor at West Fort Hood. From 1996 to 2012, he served as Project Manager for Fort Hood ranges, working for Northrup Grumman. In 2012, Ted finally retired and settled in Copperas Cove with Jot, enjoying time spent with family and friends.
His spirit and the stories of his rich and fulfilling life will continue to be an inspiration for those who knew him.
Mr. Scribner was preceded in death by a son, Roger, in 2016; and a brother, Ron, in 2023.
Ted is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jot; three sons, Ted (Tandra) of Sulphur, Oklahoma, Wayne (Robyn) of Ada, Oklahoma, and Jeff (Misty) of Copperas Cove; daughter Lisa Fox of Copperas Cove; daughter-in-law Beth Scribner of Ada, Oklahoma; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, with his first great-great-grandchild on the way; his sister-in-law, Margaret Scribner; brothers-in-law Woody Clark and Charles Clark, both of Frisco, Oklahoma, and Joe Johnson of Suffolk, Virginia; and sister-in-law Kitty Plett and her husband Loran. Ted leaves behind a rich legacy through his family and the many lives he touched during his 81 years.
Visitation with the family will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Viss Family Funeral Home.
