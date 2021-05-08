Theodore "Teddy" Walter Renke
Date of death is March 20, 2021. He was born December 15, 1959 in Washington state. Teddy lived in Copperas Cove, but he moved to Killeen. He went to Copperas Cove High School, class of 1980. Teddy worked at the Commissary and worked for KISD at Clark Elementary.
He was preceded in death by his father Kenneth Renke and mother Billie Renke. Survivors include Kenneth Renke, Jr., Cheryl Renke, Darrin Renke, Anthony Renke, Deborah Renke, one niece, two nephews, two great nieces, and three great nephews.
Teddy was loved by so many people. Memorial service will be on May 15, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church in Copperas Cove.
