A private funeral service for Theresa Marie Newberry, 74, has been held for family members.
Ms. Newberry died March 19, 2023.
She was born Aug. 3, 1948.
Theresa grew up in Illinois. She was a devoted mother to her three daughters, Amy Odom, Wendy Newberry, and Stephanie Newberry, her son-in-law, Daniel Odom, and a caring sister to her siblings, Donna Stotz and Jeannine Dvorak. Theresa was a proud and loving grandmother to her two grandsons, Ethan Montgomery and Avery Odom. She was also a dear friend to many, always willing to lend a helping hand or a listening ear. Theresa was a long-time resident of Copperas Cove. She was a beloved member of the community where she was a successful broker of a real estate company. Later, she received an MBA from Texas A&M University Central Texas and worked for the University until her retirement.
One of Theresa’s greatest passions was sewing. She had a remarkable talent for creating beautiful, intricate quilts, and she poured her heart and soul into each project. She often made special quilts for her children and grandchildren, who will always cherish those treasured gifts.
Theresa also had a passion for cooking. She was a master in the kitchen, always experimenting with new recipes. She loved to host family gatherings and cook delicious meals for her loved ones, who will forever remember her warm hospitality and her amazing dishes.
But perhaps most notably, she was an unwavering Dallas Cowboys fan. For Theresa, Sundays were sacred. She could always be found in front of the TV, cheering on her beloved team, whether they were winning or losing. Her passion for the team was infectious, and she could often be heard shouting encouragement to the players from her living room.
Theresa was a kind, loving, and generous person who touched the lives of everyone she met. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her.
Rest in peace, dear Theresa. You will be forever loved and remembered.
Condolences to the family may be left at www.vissfamilyfuneralhome.com
