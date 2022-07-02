Graveside services for Thomas Winfred Bell, of Copperas Cove, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Bell died June 21, 2022.
He was born Oct. 28, 1941, in Detroit, Michigan, to Charles Bell Jr. and Bernice (Siemion) Bell.
Thomas grew up and lived in Detroit until he joined the U.S. Army in 1965. While stationed in Germany, Thomas met Tilly Elsasser and the couple wed on July 27, 1973. Tilly faithfully accompanied Thomas to each duty station the Army sent them to.
After over 20 years of service, Thomas retired while in Germany and eventually settled in Copperas Cove to be closer to his family.
Thomas was involved with In-Country Vet and the Motorcycle Club of Copperas Cove.
Thomas enjoyed riding his motorcycle and the comfort of his family.
Thomas is survived by his wife of almost 49 years, Tilly Bell; son, Thomas Bell and wife Bobbie; brother, Eugene Bell; grandchildren, Anthony Eclavea and Raisa Eclavea; and great-grandchildren, Cali Eclavea, Jordan Eclavea, and Camron Eclavea.
