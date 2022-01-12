Thomas Christian

Memorial services for Thomas “Tom” Christian, age 84, of Belton will be held at a later date.
Mr. Christian died Jan. 10, 2022, surrounded by family. He was born on July 20, 1937, in Elgin, Texas, to Dale and Letha (Murphy) Christian.
Tom grew up and attended school in Elgin. After graduating high school, he enlisted into the United States Navy, where he would serve his country proudly for several years, including service on the USS Enterprise, when she was commissioned and through the Cuban missile crisis.
In February of 1964, Tom married the love of his life, Gail Holmes, after meeting when Tom took flying lessons from Gail’s father. After their marriage, the couple and their two children would live in several places across the United States as a result of Tom’s work for over 40 years with the Army Corps of Engineers. They were able to return to Texas and have resided at Lake Belton for over 30 years. Tom loved to read, fish, and travel with Gail.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Letha.
Tom leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of almost 58 years, Gail Christian of Belton; daughter, Glynna (Paul) Christian of Chicago and son, Stuart (Jeannie) Christian of Corinth as well as two grandchildren: Christian Vinger and Emma Christian.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Tom’s honor to the American Cancer Society.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
