Funeral services for Thomas David Yeilding will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church of Temple. Burial will follow at Restland Cemetery in Gatesville.
Mr. Yeilding died July 9, 2022, in Temple.
He was born to Hollis Clinton Yeilding and Margaret Evelyn Boyd Yeilding in Brownwood, while his father was a student at Howard Payne College (now University). After Brownwood, the family lived in Grandfalls, TX; Kingman, AZ; Monahans, TX; and Rocksprings, TX, where Rev. Hollis Yeilding pastored churches, before moving to Abilene in 1951 when David was in the third grade and his father became pastor of Calvary Baptist Church there.
The family remained in Abilene almost 17 years, during which time David graduated from Abilene High School and earned his Bachelor of Arts from Hardin Simmons University. He subsequently earned his Master of Arts from Hardin Simmons and his Doctor of Philosophy from the University of North Texas. He majored in history in all three degrees.
His first teaching job was in Dumas High School; next was Sweetwater High School. The Sweetwater Class of 1968 students have always held a special place in his heart. He taught next at Odessa College, before beginning work at Central Texas College in July 1976 as an administrator. His duties took him to work in the college’s European division from 1978-1980. While there, he married Donnie Cook in Copenhagen, Denmark.
After returning to Texas, David was able to secure his desired position of teaching American history at the college. His love of history and of teaching impacted his students. Even students who didn’t do well in his classes reported to counselors that he was a great teacher. He later served as chairman of the Social and Behavioral Sciences Department. After retiring in August 2003, he continued to teach online history classes for three more years.
David had a zest for life and a strong desire to serve others, whether helping individuals or volunteering in organizations to which he belonged. He enmeshed himself in local history.
He was an emeritus member of the Bell County Historical Commission, in which he served as chairman from 1987-1991, and an emeritus member of the Bell County Museum Board, on which he served multiple times as chairman. He chaired Bell County’s Sesquicentennial Committee in 1999-2000.
David served for a number of years on the board of the Salado Historical Society. He was a member and past president of Bell County Retired School Employees Association. David was an active member and former president of the Temple Rotary Club.
David loved family, from his wife, Donnie, to his birth family to Donnie’s family after their marriage. He researched his family history and became active in genealogical organizations, serving in many capacities in the Heart of Texas Chapter Sons of the American Revolution and the George W. Tyler Chapter Sons of the Republic of Texas. He was a past state president of both the Sons of the American Revolution and the General Society War of 1812.
David’s greatest love was for God. He served as a deacon previously in First Baptist Church of Killeen and most recently in First Baptist Church of Temple, where he and Donnie have been members for more than 25 years. He taught Bible study classes, chaired committees and served as a church trustee.
In about 2008, the pastor’s secretary asked him to assist in organizing the church’s historical documents. After working with these items, he developed an interest in writing a history of First Baptist Church. He began researching in 2010 and published the book, “Through Wind and Fire: A History of First Baptist Church, Temple, Texas” in 2019.
David was preceded in death by both his parents and his brother Kenneth.
He is survived by his wife, Donnie; his sister LaNell and husband Norman Spears of Lubbock; his brother Hollis Yeilding Jr. and wife Elaine of Abilene; his brother Kenneth’s wife, Patsy Yeilding of Odessa; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be held an hour prior to service.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 8015 W. Adams Ave., Temple, TX 76502, or Bell County Museum, P.O. Box 1381, Belton, TX 76513, or to a charity of one’s choice.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
