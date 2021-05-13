A private celebration of life for Thomas “Dooley” McAdoo, 66, of Temple, was held by his family. Mr. McAdoo will be laid to rest with family at Temple Garden of Memories at a later date.
Mr. McAdoo died May 1, 2021.
He was born June 16, 1954, in Temple to Fredrick Curtis McAdoo Sr. and Josephine Fretwell.
Arrangements are entrusted to Crotty Funeral Home in Belton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.