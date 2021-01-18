Burial for retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Thomas Elroy Mendel, 92, of Kempner, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio with full military honors.
A celebration of his life will take place in August 2021 in his hometown of Winifred, Mont.
Mr. Mendel died Jan. 2, 2021. He was born on Aug. 10, 1928, in Lewistown, Mont., to Lewis Emmet Mendel and Florence Josephine Mendel.
Tom grew up in the Winifred, Mont., area, graduating from Winifred High School in 1946, followed by graduation from Montana State University (Missoula) in 1950 with a degree in journalism. Shortly thereafter, he was drafted into the U.S. Army (1950-1953), deploying to Trieste, Italy, as part of the TRUST (Trieste United States Troops) Command, where he met his late wife of 49 years, Anita, a native of Trieste.
After his discharge in 1953, he worked at a local paper in North Dakota before re-enlisting in the U.S. Army in 1954 and subsequently attending OCS and obtaining his commission as a second lieutenant. Tom continued his Army career in various stateside and overseas commands for the next 27 years, retiring as a lieutenant colonel from Fort Hood in 1983 with 31 years of service.
Tom enjoyed spending time with his family, his morning walks, bird watching (especially cardinals), baking his world-famous muffins, model shipbuilding, reading military history and savoring a good glass of Cabernet.
Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Anita, his parents and two of his siblings, John “Jack” Mendel and Bill Mendel.
Tom is survived by his children, Ermanna Latham, and her husband, James, and John Mendel and his wife, Laura; grandchildren, Lorrie Miller and her husband, Gene, Sarah Mendel, Jennifer Mendel and Thomas Mendel; great-grandchildren, Kayla Johnson and her husband, Hunter, and Blake and his wife, Chelsey Miller; great-great grandchildren, Russell, Lincoln and Parker. Tom had seven siblings, five of which survive him: Florence Mendel Kettering, Mary Mendel, Martin Mendel, Edward Mendel and Kathy Mendel Phillips (Dwight).
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, flower arrangements are not allowed at the cemetery at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in his name to the National Wildlife Federation, World Wildlife Fund or the University of Montana Alumni Association, Missoula, Mont.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of the arrangements.
