Thomas Howard

Funeral services for Thomas “Tom” Paul Howard, 63, of Copperas Cove, will be 1 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church of Copperas Cove, 300 W. Avenue B. Burial will follow at the Copperas Cove City Cemetery.
Mr. Howard died Dec. 23, 2020.
He was born Aug. 20, 1957, to Joseph and Peggy (Ford) Howard in Ponca City, Oklahoma.
As a preacher’s kid, he moved around the Oklahoma and Texas areas throughout his childhood.
He graduated from Wynnewood High School in 1975, and then went on a full-ride scholarship to Murray State College, where he majored in music.
Tom then began a career as a warehouseman at Brown & Root, which relocated him to Victoria, Texas. It was here that he met the love of his life, Deborah Kaye Yoho.
It wasn’t long before the two of them were married, later welcoming three children, Layna, Jerod and Krista.
They soon moved to Copperas Cove, where Tom worked as a finance and insurance manager for Dennis Eakin Mazda in Killeen for over 20 years.
After retiring, Tom found his true calling when he became Papa to his three grandchildren, Landen, Asher and Kaydence.
Tom had a love for music; it was truly his passion. In his free time and in college, he played with several bands including Rubber Band, Full Circle, Sparrow, The Entertainers and The Chain Link Band.
Tom worshiped our Lord and Savior through music, playing the bass guitar for First Baptist Church in Copperas Cove for more than 30 years.
Tom was one in a million. No matter what obstacle stood in front of him, he approached it with a smile.
He always maintained a positive attitude, even in the most troubling of times.
He will be remembered for his jokes (although not always appropriate), his jovial nature, and his soft, kind-hearted soul.
Tom is preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Peggy Howard; his brother, Steve Howard; his sister, Mary Garner; his niece, Jessica Garner; his nephew, Ben Garner; his nephew, Seth Howard; and his precious first-born daughter, Layna Kaye Howard.
Survivors include his wife, Deborah Kaye Howard; his brother, Joe Howard; his son, Jerod Howard, and wife, Melissa Howard, and their two sons, Landen and Asher; his daughter, Krista Howard, and her daughter, Kaydence; along with several nieces, nephews, and brothers- and sisters-in-law.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Viss Family Funeral Home, 1614 S. FM 116, in Copperas Cove, which is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to First Baptist Church of Copperas Cove.
The family of Tom Howard wishes to extend our most sincere gratitude to the many doctors, nurses, home health workers, friends, family members and literal strangers who went out of their way to help us over the last year (in the middle of a global pandemic, at that). Each of you helped us in ways you could not imagine, from meal trains, to prayers, to supply runs and everything in between. Your good deeds have not gone unnoticed, and we pray you all continue to be blessed. Thank you.
